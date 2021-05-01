Police make arrest in multiple break-ins

Durham police have arrested a 39-year-old male after multiple break-ins to commercial businesses.

Durham police initiated an investigation in response to multiple break and enters of businesses that occurred during the months of March and April in Oshawa and Port Perry.

As a result of the investigation, the suspect was arrested and approximately $30,000 of stolen property was recovered.

The 39-year-old male has been charged with eight counts of break and enters, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in instruments, and theft under $5,000. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information regarding this investigation can contact DRPS C/Cst. Dowdle at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2765.

