Police make arrest in May shooting

Durham police have made an arrest and seized a rifle after concluding a shooting investigation from May.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a residential address in Oshawa on July 22 and seized a Winchester rifle related to this investigation.

Police located the suspect in a vehicle in Oshawa on Friday, Oct. 16. He fled on foot and was arrested shortly after. The accused is known to the occupants of the residence and it appears to be an isolated incident.

The incident occurred on May 27, 2020. Police responded to the area of Ritson Road South near Lakeview Park Avenue in Oshawa around 7:20 a.m. for the sound of a gunshot. A homeowner in the same area contacted police and reported that a bullet struck her residence. Officers, with the assistance of the K-9 unit, searched the area for the suspect with negative results.

A 28-year-old man faces 15 criminal charges, including possession of a weapon obtained by crime, carry concealed weapon, careless use of a firearm, and possess weapon for committing an offence.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Woolley at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2732.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

