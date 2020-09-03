Police lay human trafficking arrests

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

In July 2020, a 35-year-old female victim came forward to the DRPS Human Trafficking investigators with allegations that the two suspects forced her into working for them in the sex trade across the province.

On Aug. 27, 2020 with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police both suspects were arrested in Belleville.

A 24-year-old of Hill Rise Court in Oshawa and a 23-year-old of no fixed address have been charged with procuring exercise control; trafficking in person by recruiting; material benefit from sexual services, and material benefit trafficking of a person over 18. They were both held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact D/Cst. Chapman of the Human Trafficking Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5604.

