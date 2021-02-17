Police launch investigation into Courtice retirement residence

Durham police have launched an investigation after allegations came forward against staff members at a retirement residence in Courtice.

Durham police began an investigation on Friday, Feb. 12 after a complaint came forward against staff members at White Cliffe Terrace Retirement Residence on Hwy. 2.

Police say the allegation is that staff members had removed door handles to some units in the residence.

A statement released by David Bird, president and CEO of Verve Senior Living, says he was “deeply disturbed to learn that a small number of resident suite door handles were removed in our residence within the Assisted Living household,” which he says is a violation of protocols and practices.

Bird says all resident’s door handles were immediately reinstalled as soon as the incident became known, and the general manager was immediately placed on leave.

“There is absolutely no excuse to remove door handles – ever,” the statement continues. “We are thankful no residents were harmed due to these actions and I am thankful that this serious incident was brought to our attention.”

The DRPS Criminal Investigations Bureau is looking into the matter and will be reaching out to community partners and oversight bodies to properly address these concerns.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators are asking the public for any information about this complaint that would assist them.

Police have also received complaints of threats being made against the home and staff at the retirement residence over the weekend.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact D/Cst. Hilliard at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1657.

