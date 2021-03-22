Police investigating traffic-related death

Durham police have identified the victim of a traffic investigation.

Police identified the victim as Phyllis Brown, a 54-year-old Oshawa resident, who was discovered with severe injuries by police on Tuesday, March 9 around 11:25 p.m. on the roadway at the intersection of Bowmanville Avenue and Stevens Road in Clarington.

She was originally discovered by a passing motorist.

First responders attended the scene within minutes and provided medical assistance, however she was transported to a local hospital where was pronounced dead.

The area was closed for several hours while police conducted an investigation and collected evidence.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are seeking public assistance in an attempt to determine the activities of the woman on the evening of Tuesday, March 9.

At the time of the incident, the woman was wearing a distinct teal, orange and white Miami Dolphins hooded jacket.

Anyone with information about this incident can call D/Cst. Scott of the Traffic Services Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5217.

