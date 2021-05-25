Police investigating suspicious activity in Oshawa

Durham police are looking to identify two suspicious males who approached two young boys.

According to police, the two boys were skateboarding in the south parking lot of the shared campus of Durham College and Ontario Tech University on Thursday, May 20, around 12:25 p.m., when a white sedan stopped and one of the occupants said something to the young boys.

The boys, aged six and nine years old, ran away from the vehicle and told their mother who was nearby at the time.

Police say the vehicle was seen on security surveillance leaving the area and failing to stop at a red light at Simcoe Street and Commencement Circle before proceeding northbound on Simcoe Street.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or may have witnessed anything suspicious.

Anyone with surveillance footage or dash-cam video of the suspect vehicle is urged to contact investigators.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a Middle Eastern male. The passenger is described as a Middle Eastern male, between 30 and 40 years old with a heavy build.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DRPS Det. Jaciuk at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1853.

