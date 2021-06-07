Police investigating possible attempted abduction

Durham police are looking to identify a male and vehicle after a nine-year-old female was approached in Oshawa.

On Saturday, May 29, between the hours of 2 and 3 p.m., police say the female was approached by an unknown male on Down Crescent in the area of Townline Road and Bloor Street.

The male was driving a white van when he stopped and exited the vehicle. He approached the young girl and spoke with her briefly.

It was alleged that he may have attempted to lure her into his vehicle. The girl began screaming at which time the male got back into the vehicle and drove away.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or may have witnessed anything suspicious.

Anyone with security surveillance of the area or dash-cam video of the vehicle are encouraged to contact police.

The suspect is described as a white male, 40 years or older and about 5’10” tall with a thin build. He had messy grey or light coloured hair, yellowish teeth with a gold tooth, was unshaven, and possibly a scar on his face. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white van with possible rust at the bottom.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Cst. Barr at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1611.

