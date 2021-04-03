Police identify victims who perished in Olive Avenue fire

The identities of the four victims killed in a recent fire in Oshawa, including two children, have been confirmed by the Coroner’s Office.

The deceased have been identified as 66-year-old Terrence Pottie, 57-year-old Paul LeBlanc, 11-year-old Cristian Duguay-Sterling, and his nine-year-old brother, Lucas Duguay-Sterling.

The four victims perished in the fire that took place on Olive Avenue in Oshawa on Monday, March 22.

Durham Region Police say the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fire can contact Det. McDermott or Det. French of the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5411/5421.

