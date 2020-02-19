Police identify suspect vehicle in hit and run

Durham Police have identified the suspect vehicle in a hit and run which left a 14-year-old Oshawa boy with serious injuries.

On Feb. 17 at approximately 8:05 p.m., officers were called to the area of Stevenson Road, south of Conlin Road in Oshawa.

A male teenager was found lying on the roadway next to an off-road motorcycle. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and firefighters before being transported to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to collect several pieces of evidence at the collision scene and it is believed the suspect vehicle is a 2001 Cadillac DeVille. According to police, the vehicle will have substantial front passenger-side damage.

Investigators are urging the suspect to retain a lawyer and turn themselves in to police.

Anyone with information about this incident or who witnessed the collision is asked to call D/Cst. Rayne of the Traffic Services Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5256.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

