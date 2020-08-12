Police continue to investigate Oshawa fire

Investigators are seeking information from the public about an apartment fire that occurred in Oshawa. On July 31, around 4 a.m., Durham police assisted at a fire call at an apartment building on Mary Street North at Taunton Road East. An unoccupied apartment had a fire inside and Oshawa Fire Services was able to extinguish it. Fire investigators deemed the incident suspicious and the Fire Marshal was called. Police are asking anyone who may have information about this fire to call D/Cst. Kelly at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2783.

