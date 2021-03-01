Police continue search for second suspect in assault case

Police have arrested one suspect and continue to look for a second suspect after an aggravated assault in Oshawa.

A 21-year-old Whitby man turned himself in to the Whitby police station on Feb. 22 and was charged with aggravated assault and released on an undertaking.

Police are still seeking a 28-year-old Pickering man wanted for aggravated assault and failing to comply with a probation order. He is described as a black male, about 5’1” tall with a medium build and green eyes.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of the two suspects after a 29-year-old man was located on Feb. 7 in an Oshawa residence with serious injuries. He was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Police are encouraging the accused party to contact a lawyer and turn himself in.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact D/Cst. Reeves at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1825.

