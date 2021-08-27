Police board moving forward in choosing next chief

The Durham Regional Police Services Board is one step closer to finding a new police chief.

The board announced recently Environics Research Group was chosen to assist the board in the consultation phase of the Chief of Police selection process.

Board Chair Bobbie Drew says Environics is a recognized leader in data collection and analysis, and is well-positioned to support the board in finding the next chief.

“The consultation phase is a key part of the board’s Action Plan to Enhance Trust and Confidence in the DRPS and we are excited to initiate the process to choose our next leader,” says Drew.

The board says public consultation activities, including community partner discussion groups and an online survey, will be available for community members and stakeholders to provide feedback on the criteria for selecting the next chief.

A presentation from Environics will occur at the board’s next meeting on Sept. 21, 2021, and will include additional detail on the consultation process and timelines.

Chief Todd Rollauer, who has served as Chief of Police on an interim basis since September 2020, will remain in his role until a new chief is chosen.

The board says they are “grateful for his ongoing leadership and recognizes his contribution to continue to position the DRPS as a responsive, accountable and effective police service.”

