Police arrest man for selling drugs in Memorial Park

A Pickering man was arrested by police in Memorial Park for selling drugs.

Officers were in Memorial Park on Oct. 14 investigating issues of drug use and trafficking when they observed a man approach and talk to several people in the area. At one point, officers observed him conduct a drug transaction and arrested him.

Officers located approximately $12,700 in cash and drugs (Fentanyl), as well as a weigh scale and a pocket knife.

The 27-year-old Pickering man has been charged with possess schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with probation order. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information about this or similar incidents can contact the Central East Division CRT at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1700.

