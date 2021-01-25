Police arrest break and enter suspect

A 25-year-old Oshawa man has been arrested for breaking into an Oshawa home.

Durham police responded to a break and enter call on Grandview Street North on Thursday, Jan. 21 where police say the suspect kicked in the front door of a residence attempting to gain entry, fired several blank shots and fled the scene before police arrived.

Police located an imitation handgun and shell casings near the home. Police searched the area and located the suspect nearby.

A 25-year-old Oshawa man is facing several charges, including mischief under $5,000, possessing weapons dangerous to the public, possessing a prohibited firearm with no licence, possessing a prohibited weapon knowing possession is unauthorized, two counts of failing to comply with probation, and attempting to break and enter a dwelling. The suspect was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information regarding this case can contact D/Cst. Shahshahani at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1641.

