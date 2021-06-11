Police arrest break and enter suspect

A 44-year-old man has been arrested after a break in at a commercial premise in Oshawa.

Durham police were dispatched to a break in at a business at 200 John St. W. on Wednesday, June 9 around 7:46 a.m. Officers located a broken window and other evidence at the scene.

Police searched the premise but were unable to locate any suspects.

Officers secured the property and later located the suspect nearby. He was arrested and faces charges in relation to the break-in.

He was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with new information regarding this incident can contact DRPS/Cst. Richer at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2740.

