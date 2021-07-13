Play a game of Oshawa-Opoly

Grab your friends and family and become the most successful real estate tycoon in the house.

The money may be imaginary, but the competition is real.

Oshawa residents can now play a board game based on their own hometown. The Oshawa-Opoly board game, based on Monopoly, is available now.

Canadian-owned and operated Outset Media has partnered with Walmart Canada to launch a new limited edition board game that celebrates the great things Oshawa offers.

Oshawa-Opoly takes an original spin on the classic version of Monopoly by including locations like the Parkwood Estate, Oshawa Zoo, Harman Park Arena, and many others.

Outset Media says people have been spending more time at home, leading to board games experiencing substantial growth in popularity, adding now is the time to bring the celebration to more cities across Canada.

“Outset Media is excited to help families across Canada celebrate where they live,” says Jean-Paul Teskey, Senior Vice-President of Outset Media, adding, these games were created to help people appreciate some things they cherish about their community.

“The support that communities across Canada have given these games has made it possible for Outset Media to add dozens of additional cities and towns in brand new games that will be released throughout 2021,” he adds.

The game is available at Walmart and online at Walmart.ca.

