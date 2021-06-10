Planning for the future

Community Care Durham (CCD) has received a grant which will help them plan for the future.

MPP Lorne Coe and Dave Saunders, chair of the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s (OTF) local Grant Review Team, met with CCD representatives recently to hear more about the work happening as a result of the grant.

According to CCD, the grant will allow the organization to continue moving forward from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by refreshing its Strategic Plan and implementing a new fundraising strategy for its programs and services.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ontario government has committed to supporting those struggling the most,” says Coe, noting this funding will help CCD adapt to the challenges created by the pandemic, ensuring they can continue to provide “the best services possible and make a positive difference in the lives of individuals and families across the Region of Durham.”

CCD says it experienced a dip in its revenues during the pandemic due to the decreased client fees and an inability to use traditional fundraising methods.

OTF’s Resilient Communities Fund grant will enable the organization to improve its ability to access financial resources and develop alternative sources of revenue, while also helping with salaries for two positions focused on developing new fundraising strategies and communications.

James Meloche, CCD CEO, says the organization plans to refocus its fundraising efforts to establish a long-term Capital Development Campaign that enables CCD to create a long-lasting social impact by assisting older adults and other vulnerable residents to remain safely and independently in their own homes.

“Ultimately, this campaign will support CCD’s goals of establishing Community Health and Wellness Hubs across Durham, and leverage technology to enhance the client’s care experience,” he says.

CCD says its new fundraising strategy will address the challenges faced by traditional event fundraisers resulting from COVID-19.

The plan will include research into CCD’s ability to raise funds through new avenues, as well as the capacity to fundraise in the Durham Region in the aftermath of COVID-19.

Funds from the grant will also be used to purchase new computer equipment, developing and producing information materials and to help with rental space costs for the Community Food Box program.

The OTF is one of Canada’s leading granting foundations. OTF awarded $115 million to 644 projects last year to help building healthy and vibrant communities in Ontario.

