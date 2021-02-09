Planning to begin for city’s 100th anniversary celebrations

The City of Oshawa has started to plan for its 100th anniversary celebrations in 2024.

Members of the city’s community centennial committee will work over the next four years to provide input, collaborate, plan and execute the city’s 100th anniversary events, activities and initiatives that will take place in 2024.

“It will certainly be exciting anticipating what project or projects our Community Centennial Committee will come up with,” says Councillor Rick Kerr, chair of the community services committee. “We are certainly represented by a capable and diverse group of citizens who, I’m sure, are equally excited about their upcoming efforts.”

The volunteer committee is comprised of representatives from external agencies, post-secondary partners, Oshawa cultural organizations, creative industries, local businesses, and community members, including youth.

Standing and appointed members of the committee include Ashley Bain from Greater Oshawa Chamber of Commerce, Oshawa resident Fred Eismont, Vanessa Ford from Oshawa Folk Arts Council, Jennifer Gardner from Oshawa Public Libraries, Oshawa resident Kelly Grenier, Oshawa resident Garth Johns, Oshawa resident Juliana Macevicius, David Malcolmson from Oshawa Senior Community Centres 55+, Elizabeth McCaw from Oshawa Kicks, Oshawa resident Greg Milosh, Fatima Muhtaj from Durham District School Boards, Amy Neil from Ontario Tech University, Rebekah Noseworthy from Cultural Leadership Council, Jack O’Donnell from the Canadian Automotive Museum, Brandon Pickard from Durham Tourism, Daniel Portelance from Counseil des Organismes Francophones de la Région de Durham, Samuel Powless from The Roberty McLaughlin Gallery, Melissa Pringle from Durham College, Kevin Thompson from Oshawa Central Council of Neighbourhood Associations, Margaret Wilkinson from the Oshawa Historical Society/Oshawa Museum, and Hailey Wright from Trent University Durham GTA.

Committee members are responsible for attending meetings, participating in local cultural events and initiatives, participating in sub-committees, advocating for the recommendations in the city’s Centennial year, sharing feedback from the public on Cultural Leadership Council activities, and serving as a resource to city staff.

In support of Culture Counts: Oshawa’s Arts, Culture and Heritage Plan, the committee will support the strategy of “Conserve and Celebrate Oshawa’s Rich History and Heritage,” as well as the action item of “Plan a coordinated approach to celebrating significant upcoming anniversaries.”

Councillor Derek Giberson, vice-chair of the community services committee says it’s great that planning is getting underway for the city’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

“In three short years, Oshawa hits a huge milestone and we can’t start preparations soon enough, so it’s great to see such a resourceful group from our community stepping forward now to contribute to the City’s Centennial preparations.”

