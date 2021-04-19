Pipeline work happening in north Oshawa

Trans-Northern Pipelines Inc. (TNPI) will be conducting work in Oshawa’s Ward 2 next week as part of its preventative maintenance program.

Residents and businesses in the areas of Thornton Road North and Taunton Road West can expect to see activity related to the work beginning Friday, April 23.

Landowners adjacent to the work location may be contacted by TNPI’s land agents Vertex with more information on what type of activities will be occurring.

“The safety of the community, the environment, and the pipeline is TNPI’s top priority,” states a press release, noting the work is a preventative measure that TNPI employs to visually inspect the pipeline and, if necessary, make any preventative repairs required.

“The work is conducted on a regular basis along the pipeline and is part of TNPI’s approach to pipeline safety,” states the release, noting the work should take approximately four to eight weeks.

For more information on landowner resources and information on TNPI’s preventative maintenance program, visit www.tnpi.ca.

Residents, visitors and businesses needing more information can contact Jeff Lobsinger at jlobsinger@vertex.ca.

