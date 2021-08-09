Pickering flea market coming to Oshawa

The old Zellers plaza on Simcoe Street South has a new tenant.

Pickering Markets announced recently they will be moving into the plaza.

The Pickering Markets, formerly located on Bayly Street in Pickering, announced it would be closing its doors in December 2020 due the pandemic.

“After almost half a century of operating in Pickering, the Pickering Markets are closing their doors for good,” the statement reads, adding, COVID-19 took its toll on many small businesses, “and we were no exception to its cruel effects.”

The Pickering Markets, which will be called The Oshawa Markets, will house more than 300 vendors and more than 25 food vendors.

The Oshawa Markets, located at 555 Simcoe St. S., will be opening on Oct. 1.

