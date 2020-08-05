Petrocor property to be a thing of the past

By Courtney Bachar/The Oshawa Express/LJI Reporter

The Petrocor property in Oshawa’s south end near Lakeview Park is finally coming down.

The Hamilton Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA Ports) recently announced demolition of the structures on site is set to take place this month.

The once-bustling petroleum distribution station has sat unused for more than a decade, with the six rusting steel tanks and a dilapidated office becoming an eyesore just up the road from Lakeview Park.

According to Larissa Fenn, director of public affairs and corporate secretary, HOPA Ports acquired the Petrocor site in early 2020 with a commitment to remove the current infrastructure.

“It’s surrounded on three sides by port property, so it makes a lot of sense to improve the fluidity of movement in that overall space,” says Fenn. “As soon as our team began looking in-depth at the Oshawa port lands, it was very clear that was a piece that was going to be very meaningful.”

Fenn says the removal of the tanks will improve the overall visual appeal of the area where the port land interfaces with the community and the park across the road.

“Our plans are to incorporate it into the larger footprint of the west wharf port lands that surround it,” explains Fenn, noting the space is currently used for unloading “break bulk cargo” – mainly steel – which gets distributed to the construction and manufacturing sectors.

“We think that will continue to be the primary use of that space,” she adds.

Fenn says demolition will begin with the small office building, along with prep and underground work for the tank demolition, with demolition of the tank structures to take place between Aug. 10 and Aug. 28.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

