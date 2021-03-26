Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle

A 40-year-old female pedestrian was seriously injured in a motor vehicle collision.

Durham police were called to the scene in the area of Malaga and Park Roads in Oshawa on Thursday, March 25, for a single motor vehicle collision that had pinned a woman between the vehicle and a commercial premise.

Police received reports that the vehicle, a 2021 black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, was travelling westbound on Malaga Road when the truck suddenly left the roadway and struck the female pedestrian in the parking lot of a commercial lot pinning her against the north wall of the building.

The woman was rushed to a Toronto trauma center with critical injuries where she remains in stable but critical condition.

The road was closed for several hours while police examined the scene and collected evidence. Police are still investigating the cause of the collision.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 57-year-old Whitby male, was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and operating a conveyance at 80 milligrams or above. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information about this investigation can contact D/Cst. Bryson at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5255.

