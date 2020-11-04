PC leader brings large returns for party fundraising

Under Erin O’Toole’s leadership, the Conservative Party of Canada has seen its highest third quarter ever for fundraising in a non-election year.

A Durham MP, O’Toole became the leader of the conservative party in August.

According to a quarterly fundraising report, $5.65 million was raised from nearly 40,000 Canadians.

“Our team knows the difficulty Canadians are facing as a result of the economic slowdown from COVID-19 measures, and that makes these fundraising results that much more important to me,” says O’Toole, noting Canadians are depending on the Conservative party to continue to stand up for them and their family, and ensure “those left behind by the Liberals have someone in their corner.”

“They’re trusting us, not just with their vote, as we saw in the recent byelection in the Liberal stronghold of York Centre, but they’re also making a financial commitment to ensure we have the competitive edge to take on the Liberals in the next election, and give the country the ethical, serious, and intelligent leadership it deserves from their government.”

The next best third quarter for the Conservatives was in 2018 when the party raised $4.85 million from nearly 37,000 Canadians.

Comparatively, the best non-election third quarter year from the Liberals was in 2018 when they raised $3.7 million from 33,000 donors.

“This is a big step towards defeating the Liberals, and this has been a strong showing from Erin O’Toole and our team this week,” says Scott Lamb, president of the Conservative Party. “With impressive results in the byelection in York Centre, and now a record breaking fundraising quarter for his first quarter as leader of our party, Erin O’Toole is showing exactly the type of leader Conservatives voted for, and the type of leader Canadians are now getting to see firsthand – someone that’s focused on the priorities of regular Canadians.

The full fundraising report can be found online at www.elections.ca.

