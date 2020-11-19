Pay your parking ticket by donating a toy

Toys for Tickets is back again this holiday season.

The program offers motorists who receive a parking ticket under $100 the opportunity to make a contribution to the toy drive in lieu of payment.

The program kicked off Tuesday and will run to Tuesday, Dec. 1.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, community members wishing to participate in the program can make a contactless contribution online.

All contributions will go to the Durham Regional Police Service Food and Toy Drive for the purchase and distribution of toys to families in need during the holiday season.

Contributions will be accepted for two days only, Dec. 1 and 2 at www.oshawa.ca/payticket.

