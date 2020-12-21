Part of Michael Starr Trail closed

Part of the Michael Starr Trail is closed until further notice.

According to the city, the Michael Starr Trail between Hillcroft Street and Rossland Road is closed for construction.

There is no date as to when the trail will be reopened.

Relatively flat in the nature, the Michael Starr Trail is a 5 km multi-use paved recreational trail that follows a former CN spur line into downtown Oshawa.

It connects with other recreational trails, including the Joseph Kolodzie Oshawa Creek Bike Path and the Harmony Creek Trail through on road connections.

Community members are welcome to use Oshawa’s open park spaces and trails for walk-through access, however, the city is reminding residents to adhere to provincial guidelines related to the pandemic, including limiting gatherings of more than five people and practicing physical distancing.

