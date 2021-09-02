Parkwood testing kids’ creativity

Parkwood has launched a contest for all ages in honour of back to school.

The Elegant Envelope Contest will see participants graded in penmanship and addressing an envelope skills, similar to when Adelaide McLaughlin would have graded her students when she taught in her one room school house with eight grades all together in 1897 at Sinclair Public School in Whitby.

Contest requirements are to address an envelope, in calligraphy or hand drawn artistic lettering to Parkwood, 270 Simcoe St. N., Oshawa, Ontario L1G 4T5 and mail it. Aside from having to purchase postage, this is a free contest to enter.

Winners of a Parkwood Prize Pack will be announced via social media #elegantenvelope and email.

The envelope size must not exceed the standard business size envelope.

The back of the envelope must include the participants’ print name and address clearly labeled as “from.” Inside the envelope must include the participants’ name, the age of entry, and email address.

There are four age categories being judged: adult division (18 years plus), Grades 9 through 12, Grades 5 through 8, and Grades 1 through 4.

Judging criteria will be based on creativity, quality of calligraphy or lettering, and the method chosen, such as ballpoint pen, fountain pen, India ink or pencil. Stickers and manufactured rubber stamps are not permitted.

Envelopes must be stamped and delivered by Canada Post, not dropped off, and must arrive by October 7 for the October 12 announcement of winners.

