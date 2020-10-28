Parallels between literature and life

Dear Editor,

Do you notice any parallels today in the following? Unfortunately, they are visible again, many due to the pandemic.

“When you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing – When you see that money is flowing to those that deal, not in goods, but in favours – When you see that men get richer by graft and pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you – When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice – You may know that society is doomed.”

– Ayn Rand, Atlas Shrugged, 1957.

Russ Horner

