Outreach patient from Ontario Shores missing

Durham police are continuing efforts to locate an outreach patient from Ontario Shores, who failed to check in with his field worker.

Joseph Clarke, 43, was living in the Rossland Road and Stevenson Road area of Oshawa and was last seen by his outreach worker on Monday and failed to check in with his field worker on Wednesday. He was reported missing to the DRPS Thursday. So far, efforts to locate the male have been unsuccessful.

Clarke is described as a white male, about 5’9” tall and 260 lbs, with a shaved head, brown eyes, a large Celtic cross tattoo on his left forearm, and a mermaid tattoo on his back. He was wearing khaki shorts and a white dress shirt with pink stripes.

Police say he has had a history of violence in the past. If anyone is aware of his location, police advise not to approach him, but rather to call police at 1-888-579-1520. The lead investigator is D/Cst. Tanner at ext. 5208.

