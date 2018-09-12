Outdoor science centre back in Oshawa

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

An outdoor science centre will open its doors during an open open house.

The 2018 Durham Children’s Watershed Festival, to open at the end of September, features 37 interactive learning stations to entertain and inform children on a very important topic the world relies on every day – water.

“The open house is a chance for the community to learn a little more about the blue stuff we depend on every day, and how to help conserve and protect local water resources,” reads the press release from the Central Lake Ontario Conservation Authority (CLOCA).

According to Yvonne Storm, the festival coordinator, some of the learning stations will be provided by Reptilia Zoo, Soper Creek Wildlife Rescue, Durham Region Works Department, Sacred Water Program from TRACKS, GM Electric Car, Highway of Heroes Tribute, and Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust.

Storm herself recommends that the kids try out the augmented reality sandbox.

“That’s pretty fun,” she says. Storm says that there’s 4,200 students registered, and 4, 900 participants in total for the week.

The open house will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Camp Samac, 275 Conlin Rd. E., in Oshawa.

Entry is free and parking will be available by the pool area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

