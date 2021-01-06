Outbreak at Sunnycrest Nursing Home declared over

The COVID-19 outbreak at Sunnycrest Nursing Home has been declared over.

Lakeridge Health, who assumed temporary management of the home on Dec. 3, declared the outbreak over on Jan. 1.

“January 1st is truly a meaningful day for Sunnycrest Nursing Home. While we acknowledge the end of the COVID-19 outbreak at the home, we remember the residents who died from this terrible virus and send out sincerest condolences to those who lost a family member, friend or loved one,” says Lakeridge Health Interim President and CEO Susan deRyk. “This news comes as a result of the incredible collaboration of so many partners who quickly stepped in to help. We are hopeful of the continued efforts to stabilize the home.”

The outbreak, which began on Nov. 23, saw 195 cases total and 29 deaths.

Working in partnership with the Sunnycrest Nursing Home team, the Region of Durham Paramedic Services, Canadian Red Cross, Ontario Shores and Durham Region Public Health, Lakeridge Health has made “significant strides to improve the quality of care residents are receiving and has restored evidence-based practices and operations that helped bring the COVID-19 outbreak under control and limit the spread of the virus,” according to Lakeridge Health.

Lakeridge Health will remain on-site for the duration of the 90-day Voluntary Management Contract to provide care for residents, support and training for staff, ensure adherence to proper infection prevention and control (IPAC) protocols, and keep families informed about their loved ones.

Due to the current province-wide locked, visiting restrictions remain in place at this time.

