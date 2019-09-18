“Our Town Oshawa” premiering at Regent Theatre

A New York-based documentary telling the “story” of Oshawa will receive its premiere in one of the city’s most historic buildings.

“Our Town Oshawa” is the 19th in the “Our Town” series produced by Buffalo PBS affiliate WNED-TV.

First announced in April, “Our Town Oshawa” called on local residents to document the city’s history, culture, economy and challenges through videos.

“This will be an opportunity for residents to see their community and neighbours on TV, and to share their unique story with the entire region,” show officials stated in a media release.

“Our Town Oshawa” will premiere during a special event at the Regent Theatre (50 King Street East) from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

It will be aired on WNED-TV on Oct. 25 at 10 p.m., and will be available to more than 1.3 million homes in southern Ontario and western New York state.

Using their own video cameras, community videographers tackled the question, “What is special about our community?” under the leadership of WNED-TV employees. Among the topics they covered are:

– Arts and culture, including the Oshawa Museum and Robert McLaughlin Gallery

– Regional landmarks and history, including the legacy of R.S. McLaughlin, the Regent Theatre, Genosha Hotel, and Windfield Farms

– Parks and recreation, including Lakeview and Alexandra parks and area bike paths

– Other aspects including Teaching City, the Oshawa Generals, Humanitarian Oshawa, and spring and summer events in the area

Free tickets are available through the Regent Theatre at https://tickets.regenttheatre.ca/eventperformances.asp?evt=688

