O’Toole: “I’m just getting started”

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has marked his first 100 days as party leader and says he’s “proud” of what’s been accomplished so far.

“I’m very proud of all we have been able to accomplish in my first 100 days as leader of Canada’s Conservatives – using every day to fight for hardworking Canadians,” he says.

In the first few months, the Durham MP has welcomed new members to the team, including the party’s first female permanent executive director and first Quebec campaign manager.

“It was my pleasure to appoint a House leadership team and Shadow Cabinet of diverse Conservative voices from across Canada who each bring a unique perspective to the table.”

He says the team has fought for national unity, stood up for Keystone XL and the jobs that the oil and gas industry provide, and introduced new policy ideas on revenue sharing for Indigenous communities.

O’Toole also had three motion pass demanding action from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals on a health study into the government’s pandemic response, the end of punishing audits on small businesses during the pandemic, and a decision to finally ban Haewei.

“We led the charge on French language rights, Quebec’s heritage and culture, and pressed for a Canada-UK trade deal,” he continues, noting conversations have been had with premiers, Indigenous leaders, industry groups, and, “most importantly, Canadians across the country.”

“I am here to fight for all Canadians – holding the Trudeau government accountable for their incompetence on rapid tests, vaccines, and for leaving millions of Canadians behind.”

O’Toole notes the last 100 days have been busy, but he says, “I’m just getting started.”

In a recent statement, O’Toole called on the Liberals to table their plan to get COVID-19 vaccines to Canadians.

“Now more than ever, Canadians deserve certainty, clarity, and competence from their government,” he says. “We are asking the Liberals to put the health and safety of Canadians first by sharing how each type of vaccine will be safely delivered to Canada, stored, and distributed.”

He says Canadians deserve to know when they can expect each vaccine type to be available in Canada and how many vaccines will be available per month.

“As part of the plan, provinces and health partners across the country need to know if there will be federal guidance on which priority groups will receive the first rounds of vaccines, such as frontline health workers and seniors,” O’Toole continues.

He notes the Liberals need to share how they plan to distribute vaccines to Indigenous communities, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, and veterans – all who fall under federal jurisdiction.

“This is common sense. In the middle of a historic health crisis, this government should not be operating behind closed doors,” he says. “With the lives of Canadians at stake, we hope to see all MPs join us in ensuring people across our country get this important information.”

