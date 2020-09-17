O’Toole being tested for COVID-19

Durham MP and leader of Canada’s Conservative Party Erin O’Toole and his family are being tested for COVID-19.

A member of O’Toole’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19. While he hasn’t shown symptoms, O’Toole and his family are being tested as a precaution.

Other staff who were travelling with O’Toole are also being tested and will be self-isolating.

“My family and I are feeling well, but we take COVID-19 very seriously. Today was going to be Jack’s first day back at school, but instead we will be getting tested and self-isolating per public health guidelines. The health and safety of my family and all Canadians is my top priority,” says O’Toole in a statement.

O’Toole’s office is contacting everyone with whom he has recently met.

