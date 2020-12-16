Latest News

Oshawa’s Toys for tickets wraps up for another year

Posted on December 15, 2020 by oshawaexpress in CITY, NEWS

The DRPS visited Oshawa City Hall to collect $1,780 in toys that will be distributed to children and youth in need as part of the DRPS 32nd Annual Food and Toy Drive. On hand for the toy collection were members of the DRPS; Mayor Dan Carter; Deputy Mayor Bob Chapman; Councillor Bradley Marks, chair of the Corporate Services Committee; Councillor Jane Hurst, vce-chair of the Corporate Services Committee; Municipal Law Enforcement staff; and Food and Toy Drive volunteers. (Photo credit City of Oshawa)

The city is celebrating another successful Toys for Tickets with more than $1,780 in toys raised for kids in need this holiday season.

Motorists who received a parking ticket from the city between Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 had the opportunity to make a contribution in lieu of payment.

More than $1,780 in online contributions was received, with all of the contributions used to purchase toys for the DRPS 32nd Annual Food and Toy Drive.

“I am always amazed by the generosity of the residents of the City of Oshawa and would like to thank them for their participation in this year’s Toys for Tickets program,” says Councillor Bradley marks. “Through their participation they have made the holidays just a little more special for a family in our city.”

 

