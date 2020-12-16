Oshawa’s Toys for tickets wraps up for another year

The city is celebrating another successful Toys for Tickets with more than $1,780 in toys raised for kids in need this holiday season.

Motorists who received a parking ticket from the city between Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 had the opportunity to make a contribution in lieu of payment.

More than $1,780 in online contributions was received, with all of the contributions used to purchase toys for the DRPS 32nd Annual Food and Toy Drive.

“I am always amazed by the generosity of the residents of the City of Oshawa and would like to thank them for their participation in this year’s Toys for Tickets program,” says Councillor Bradley marks. “Through their participation they have made the holidays just a little more special for a family in our city.”

