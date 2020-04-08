Oshawa’s Jules McCools takes Music Video of the Year at OMAs

A local Oshawa music artist is this year’s newest recipient of the Oshawa Music Awards (OMA’s) Music Video of the Year award.

Jules McCools received the award during the live online presentation this past weekend, after the awards ceremony was moved to an online format this year as a response to the implications posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

McCools grabbed the Music Video of the Year award for his debut video Encore, while Pickering’s Shawn Mendes took home Single of the Year for his hit song Señorita during the first of many online presentations.

The OMAs will continue to feature one or two award categories each week until May 23.

The awards for Music Industry Leaders of the Year and Album of the Year will be presented on April 11, the Emerging Artist or Band of the Year award will be presented on April 18, and the Lifetime Achievement Hall-of-Fame award will be presented on April 25.

The awards that will be presented in May include Music Teacher of the Year, Artist or Band of the Year, Best Songwriter(s), and Durham Song of the Year.

The awards presentation will take place online each Saturday at 7 p.m. and can be viewed anytime from home. Viewers can also live-streamed the event each week on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The OMA, which was established in 2017 by Durham College students from the the Music Business Management program, is an annual event that recognizes the influence and achievements of local music creators, businesses, and music supporters within the City of Oshawa, Durham Region, and Canada.

For more information on the OMAs and the upcoming awards nominees, visit www.oshawamusicawards.ca.

