Oshawa’s Bright and Merry Market recognized for excellence

One of Oshawa’s signature events has earned its spot as the best of the best in Ontario.

The city’s Bright and Merry Market, which ran in November 2019, was named as the Best New Festival or Event by Festivals and Events Ontario.

Last year, the market was expanded into a two-day event by the city and its partners including the Downtown Oshawa BIA, LivingRoom Community Art Studio, Oshawa Public Libraries, Oshawa Museum, Oshawa Senior Community Centres, The Robert McLaughlin Gallery, Simcoe Street United Church and St. George’s Memorial Church.

The market, which builds on a tradition of more than 30 years, includes the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree at City Hall.

Other activities included children visiting with Santa Claus and musical performances by the Oshawa Civic Band and the O’Neill Collegiate and Vocational Institute choir.

Local businesses also opened their doors as a way to provide unique gifts and decor for Christmas shoppers

“Once again, our city staff, with the BIA and our terrific community partners, have developed and delivered a new community event, The Bright and Merry Market, which has brought well-deserved recognition to the City of Oshawa,” said Ward 4 city and regional councillor Rick Kerr, chair of the community services committee.

In addition, The Bright and Merry Market, along with Oshawa’s Peony Festival, both earned their place in the Top 100 Festivals & Events in Ontario for 2020. This is the eighth consecutive win for the Peony Festival and the first time Bright and Merry Market has made the Top 100 list.

The 2020 Peony Festival will celebrate its 16th anniversary on Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14 at the Oshawa Valley Botanical Gardens.

This free event displays 300 types of peonies in the gardens. Artisans, live music, gardening advice, a judged peony show, bonsai display, Children’s Garden, an art competition and photo contest are all part of the festival. For more details, visit www.oshawa.ca/peony.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

