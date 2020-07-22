Oshawa teen spreading message through music

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

An Oshawa teen is using her platform to spread her message of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Bolu Adefemi, 13, is using her song “Make it Right,” which is about Black Lives Matter, and the pain she is seeing around the world.

“I was just looking around and just seeing everything that’s been going on with the Black Lives Matter protests and everything,” she explains. “It was a lot, and I just thought we kind of needed a song that people could relate to, and could go to.”

The song is her way of expressing her feelings about everything that’s going on, and how she wants everyone to find a way to allow people to connect.

“A lot of people know that this has been going on for a long time, and we need it to stop,” she says.

The overall theme of “Make it Right” is the title itself, says Adefemi. She says Black and Indigenous people have been through a lot, and she wants everyone to show kindness.

“The song just says we’re all human, and we should show love and kindness to each other, and just help each other out,” she says.

Growing up in Oshawa as a young black girl, Adefemi says things haven’t been that bad for her.

“Honestly, it hasn’t been that hard for me just because my parents have always been there for me, protected me, and I’ve been sheltered, and Oshawa’s a great place,” she says.

However, while she believes things haven’t been too difficult for her, she knows not everyone shares her experiences.

“I know for other people they’ve had different experiences, so I can’t speak for them,” she says.

Adefemi says she feels as though for a long time there have been people speaking about the issues of anti-black racism, and now that it’s back at the forefront, she’s been inspired.

“A lot of people do care about this,” she says.

As a musician, Adefemi says she is inspired by many different types of music and musicians, but points to “Halo” by Beyonce as a song she particularly enjoys.

“I just really like that song. It’s really inspiring,” she says. “I just really like songs that have a message behind it, and you can understand them and kind of connect with the artist.”

While “Make it Right” may be her current claim to fame, Adefemi has written another song that can be found on her YouTube page, BoluSings.

Her other song is about the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need for everyone to wear a mask and to come together, while social distancing and being safe.

To hear her songs, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYDvJAeMO_o1Y5kV4PtYq0Q

Adefemi can also be found on Instagram and Twitter by searching for @bolusings1.

