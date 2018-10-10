Oshawa teen performs in water ski tournament

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

An Oshawa teen was recently part of the bronze medal winning Canadian team at the 2018 Water Ski Show Tournament.

Dez Bisschops, a local Grade 9 student and the youngest member of Team Canada, was part of the team that placed third on its home turf this year in Huntsville.

She participated in the tournament after being told by a friend, who was also a driver for Team Canada, that she would be good at water skiing because he’d seen her participating in gymnastics.

“[Representing Canada] felt so amazing,” she says. “I was so excited, so happy, and it was just amazing. I felt so proud.”

Canada came in third behind Team Australia in second, and Team USA in first.

She says that in order to improve for next year, practicing more as a team would help.

For next year, Bisschops expects that the American and Australian teams will once again be their biggest competition.

“We were really close to beating Australia this [year], so that would probably be our goal next year, to come second or maybe first on the podium.”

Outside of water skiing, Bisschops is a provincial gymnast, who also just started doing competitive cheerleading to keep in shape for next year.

She says that she was most surprised by the Chinese team, calling them “amazing.”

“They did a bunch of skills that Canada didn’t know about and that was really awesome,” she says.

Bisschops says that the team dynamics were her favourite part of the tournament, aside from the actual sport.

“The water skiing community is very nice and very welcoming,” she says.

Team Canada participated in team dinners, as well as social events where they were able to mingle with teams from other countries as well.

