Oshawa teen missing

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an Oshawa teen who has not been seen since Feb. 1.

Trinity Nicholas, 14, left her Oshawa home Feb. 1 after getting into an argument with her caregivers. Police say Nicholas previously lived in Toronto, Brampton and Barrie, and it may be possible she would return to those areas.

Nicholas is described as an indigenous female with fair complexion and brown hair (which is dyed blonde in the photos provided by DRPS) and stands approximately five feet and two inches tall. She was last seen wearing dark coloured pants, a hoodie and a backpack.

Anyone with information on Nicholas’ location is asked to call Const. Cowan at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1743.

