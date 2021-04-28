Oshawa student receives prestigious scholarship

An Oshawa student is among a group of those selected from across Canada as a 2021 Loran Scholar for his potential to become a leader of integrity.

Hubaib Amin, who attends Eastdale Collegiate and Vocational Institute, and a student from Pickering joined a cohort of 30 out of more than 6,000 applicants from across the country.

The scholars receive the country’s largest undergraduate merit award.

“In a time of immense change and challenge, these scholars have gown grit and resilience, finding ways to make the most of these extraordinary circumstances and meaningfully serve their communities,” reads a statement from the Loran Scholars Foundation.

Amin is the founder and president of the Homework Club, as well as MSA&A (Muslim Student Association and Allies). He is a two-time student senator on the school board and deputy prime minister at his school.

Amin works for Durham First Aid and also volunteers coaching kids between the ages of four and 14 in Wushu.

Pickering student Emmanuella Oladipo co-leads a CIPOC unity committee that runs year-round initiatives to unify and educate. She attends St. Mary Catholic Secondary School where she plays for her school rugby team, coordinates church youth group events, and balances work at Boston Pizza.

Oladipo established an open conversation initiative to shine light on minority voices and the issues facing their communities, and uses social media to advocate for current issues.

The Loran Award, valued at $100,000, includes annual stipends, tuition, waivers from one of 25 Canadian partner universities, mentorship, funding for summer work experiences, as well as annual retreats and forums. It is granted on evidence of character, commitment to service in the community, and leadership potential.

Loran Scholars Foundation says all students who received the award demonstrate strength of character and stand out for the many unique ways in which they combat isolation and injustice, pursue long-term solutions to improve their communities, and inspire others to do the same.

“At Loran, we believe that a young person’s character is a better indicator of overall potential than standard academic measures. We also believe that compassion, courage of conviction, and dedication to community are essential for a better future,” the statement continues.

“The 2021 class of Loran Scholars represents those very qualities.”

