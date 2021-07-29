Oshawa sets two more building records in June

Construction value issued in Oshawa remained strong last month, with the city setting two building records.

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter says, as one of Canada’s fastest growing communities, Oshawa’s construction boom continues at a steady pace.

“With cranes in our skies and shovels in the ground, the City of Oshawa is attracting investment from commercial and industrial development creating thousands of local jobs and welcoming homebuyers who have discovered this is one of the best communities in which to live, work and learn,” says Carter.

During the month of June, the city issued 318 building permits – surpassing the record of 310 set in 1976 – for a total of almost $55.3 million in construction value.

Of that total, $50 million relates to residential construction, $2.7 million to commercial construction, $2 million in industrial construction, and $621,000 to governmental/institutional construction.

Regional and City Councillor Tito-Dante Marimpietri, Chair of the Development Services Committee, says the numbers tell the story of an Oshawa that is “rapidly becoming an exciting community of choice for investors and homebuyers across the GTA.

“Our exponential growth in construction activity across all sectors shows that our city is getting noticed beyond our city borders as Toronto’s most dynamic, sought-after neighbour,” he says.

According to the city, an additional 387 square meters of new commercial floor space was created in June.

There were 150 new residential units consisting of 91 townhouse dwellings, 40 single-detached dwellings, and 19 accessory apartments.

The city’s year-to-date total construction value is $305 million, which includes residential values ($268.9 million), well surpassing those in 2020.

The total number of permits issued this year is more than double that of last year.

