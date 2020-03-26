Oshawa sees two more COVID-19 related deaths

Two more individuals have died from COVID-19 in Oshawa, according to the Durham Region Health Department.

The second individual to die from COVID-19 in Oshawa is a male in his 80s, who had a history of travel. He was hospitalized at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on March 23 and died the next day.

The third individual is a male in his 40s who had no history of travel. He was hospitalized at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on March 19 and died on March 25.

“We are truly saddened to learn of these two additional deaths in our community,” says Dr. Robert Kyle, Durham Region Medical Officer of Health. “Our sincere condolences are extended to the families of these two individuals and our thoughts are with them during this very difficult time.

Kyle notes the man in his 40s has no known travel history, which indicates community spread of COVID-19 is occurring.

“We implore everyone to be especially vigilant and continue to encourage all area residents to take the practice of social and physical distancing very seriously,

said Kyle. “Please take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and others in our community. Everyone’s help is urgently needed, and we have to work together to ensure community safety.”

The region is urging residents to take every precaution to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of the community, especially those who are most at risk. Social and physical distancing, keeping at least two metres, or six feet away from others, is one of the best ways to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19. It is also strongly recommended that you:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer even when hands are not visibly dirty.

– Cough or sneeze into your sleeve or elbow and encourage others to do the same.

– Wash your hands after handling nose and throat secretions (e.g. after throwing out used facial tissues).

– Avoid touching your face and cleaning hands before touching eyes, nose or mouth.

– Clean and disinfect surfaces, especially those that are high-touch areas.

– Do not share water bottles, straws, eating utensils, cigarettes, toothbrushes, toys or anything else that has been in contact with saliva, nose or throat secretions.

– If you are ill, stay at home and keep yourself away from others.

– Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

– If you are ill and must visit a health care provider, call ahead or tell them right away when you arrive that you have a respiratory illness and wear a mask while waiting to be seen.

– Practice physical distancing: try to keep at least two metres (six feet) away from others.

– Those who are able should avoid all non-essential activity as recommended and declared by the province of Ontario.

– Those who believe they may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and then use Ontario’s Self-Assessment Tool to see if there is a need to seek further care.

– For further assistance, call TeleHealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 or health care providers. Durham Health Connection Line is also available at 905-668-2020 or 1-800-841-2729.

– Those who are experiencing severe symptoms, whether first or second hand, call 911 immediately.

For more information regarding COVID-19, visit durham.ca/novelcoronavirus

