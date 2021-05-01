Oshawa resident wins big

Saying “yes” to Encore paid off for Oshawa resident Russell Horsfall after he won $1 million in the March 30, 2021 Lotto Max draw.

Horsfall, a 49-year-old father of two, says when he scanned his ticket using the OLG Lottery App, he thought he was seeing things.

“I didn’t think my coffee kicked in yet,” he says. “I had to scan it again – I couldn’t believe it.”

Horsfall plans to complete some home renovations and take a road trip in the future.

“This feels like a warm fuzzy feeling inside,” he adds.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sam’s Food Store & Smoker Discount on Hunt Street in Ajax.

