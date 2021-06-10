Oshawa resident wins $100,000

An Oshawa resident is $100,000 richer after winning on an Instant Lotto ticket.

Teresa Hughes says she enjoys playing Instant games regularly.

“I love Instant Bingo and Instant Crossword, but this time I grabbed something different,” she says.

The retired factory worker, a 54-year-old married woman, says she played her ticket while waiting for the oven to preheat.

“I got number 16, and I was thinking about how that was my late brother’s hockey jersey number,” she continues. “Then I realized I won $100,000!”

She says her husband helped check the ticket using the OLG lottery app and was speechless.

“We shut off the oven and went to tell our daughter,” she says.

Hughes plans to purchase a new trailer with her windfall.

“I love having a trailer and I’ve always had one that was second-hand,” she says, adding she is excited.

“I will be spending the summer up north.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Hogel’s Variety on Taunton Road in Oshawa.

