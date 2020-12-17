Oshawa resident releases new book

An Oshawa resident who has been collecting thoughts for decades has released a new book to share those thoughts with the world.

Sherry Gallagher’s book, Fuel Your Fire Within: 100 Messages of Inspiration, is filled with messages of inspiration as a guide to navigating through the chaos of life’s challenging situations and circumstances.

Gallagher says it’s for those seeking self-discovery and growth towards a fulfilled life.

“It’s about feeding the soul and digesting what resonates with you so it becomes programmed into your being, causing you to become unconsciously aware, which allows you to be the beacon of light that you truly are,” says Gallagher.

“Deep within all of us lies a burning desire to have a fulfilled life, to be happy, to have health, wealth and love. In my journey of discovery, these messages of inspiration have mapped out a beautiful route that has led to much growth in life.”

Gallagher, a certified professional life coach, worked on the book throughout most of the pandemic so that it could be released in time for the holiday season.

The book is available on Amazon for $12.95 CDN or $9.95 USD.

