Oshawa ranks best in Durham in Maclean’s Best Communities in Canada

The City of Oshawa has been ranked as one of the top communities in Durham and all of Canada in the Maclean’s Best Communities in Canada 2021 report.

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter says the rest of Canada is discovering why so many are proud to live, work and learn in Oshawa.

“We offer excellent value to homebuyers, connected transit, convenient access to services, and amazing parks and trails, as well as world-class education and strong employment growth,” he says.

Maclean’s gathered data on communities across the country and compared them to find the best communities in Canada across nine categories.

Oshawa placed 34th out of 415 as one of the best communities across Canada, and ranked 13th in Ontario.

Further, Oshawa ranks number one across Durham.

“We’re extremely proud to be recognized by Maclean’s as one of Canada’s Best Communities to live,” says Regional and City Councillor Tito-Dante Marimpietri, chair of the development services committee. “Exciting residential, commercial and industrial developments over the past few years have created momentum and are attracting job-creating investors and homebuyers to Oshawa, making us a community of choice far beyond our city limits as Toronto’s most dynamic neighbour.”

According to the study, Oshawa highlights include excellent amenities that include a wide selection of restaurants, a low crime severity index of 42 – the national average is 73 and is based on a five-year average tracked by Statistics Canada.

The report also noted strong Internet quality based on CIRA’s Internet Performance Test, which invites municipalities to test their Internet needs.

Councillor Rosemary McConkey, vice-chair of the development services committee, says this achievement is well deserved.

“Oshawa placing so high in the Best Communities Ranking is well deserved, especially considering that many people are tuning in to the Oshawa experience and discovering it is a city that exceeds expectations in so many respects, from low crime to excellent amenities, wonderful parks and community involvement — overall a wonderful city.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

