Oshawa Public Libraries supports local isolation centre

Due to the pandemic, COVID-19 isolation centres have popped up across the province as an option for residents who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate safely.

One of the province’s recent announcements to expand isolation centres across the province included one in downtown Oshawa, and Oshawa Public Libraries has jumped in to help.

To help people staying at the isolation centre, Oshawa Public Libraries recently delivered bags full of donated books and information about the library’s digital offerings to help them fight boredom during their quarantine.

In addition to tangible books, people can learn how to make the most of the centre’s free Wi-Fi to access the library’s collections of e-books and audiobooks, e-magazines, stream music and movies, and more.

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, isolation is often necessary to keep our families and communities safe,” says Oshawa Public Libraries CEO Frances Newman. “We want people to know that whether they’re isolating at home or a designated isolation centre, we’re here to help. The library has so much to offer to keep people engaged and entertained.”

For more information, or to use the online services at Oshawa Public Libraries, including borrowing e-books, audiobooks, movies, music, or attend virtual programs, visit www.oshawalibrary.on.ca.

