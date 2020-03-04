Oshawa Public Libraries offering tax help for residents

The Oshawa Public Libraries is once again offering income tax resources to eligible residents in the community.

Oshawa Public Libraries will be hosting tax preparation clinics again this year in partnership with the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program and the Canada Revenue Agency in March and April.

Eligible individuals may book an appointment at the McLaughlin and Jess Hann library branches to have their 2019 taxes prepared by a qualified volunteer, free of charge.

“The Library recognizes this valuable service provides equal access to those who need support and may be missing out on important tax credits and benefits,” says Oshawa Public Libraries CEO Frances Newman.

This program is aimed towards individuals who meet the eligibility requirements, have a modest income, and a simple tax situation.

According to library officials, in 2019, volunteers helped to complete more than 1,000 tax returns, which resulted in more than $2 million worth of tax benefits being returned to those who took advantage of the clinics.

In addition to this two-month tax preparation clinic, Oshawa Public Libraries is also hosting a one-day walk-in tax clinic in partnership with a number of partners on Friday, March 6 at the McLaughlin Branch located at 65 Bagot St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, contact the Oshawa Public Libraries at 905-579-6111 ext. 5214.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

