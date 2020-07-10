Oshawa Public Libraries now offering computer appointments

Public computer appointments will be available for customers at some Oshawa Public Libraries starting July 8.

The Jess Hann and Northview Branches will begin appointments on July 8, followed by the McLaughlin Branch on Monday, July 13. Each computer appointment will be a maximum of 45 minutes. Printers and photocopiers will also be available by appointment only. Due to physical distancing restrictions, availability is limited.

A computer appointment may be booked in person, or by calling 905-579-6111:

– Jess Hann Branch – ext. 5860

– Northview Branch – ext. 5871

– McLaughlin Branch – ext. 5200

Before entering the library, customers will complete a COVID-19 screening, and are required to practice safe physical distancing, proper hand hygiene, and wear a non-medical face mask or face covering while inside. Computer stations will be cleaned between appointments.

Currently, the library remains closed to the public with the exception of computer appointments.

Those interested in placing an item on hold at the library may do so through the catalogue at www.oshawalibrary.on.ca, or by calling 905-579-6111 ext. 5200, and the library will reach out to schedule a pick-up time through their take-out service.

For more information, or to use the library’s online services, including borrowing eBooks, audiobooks, movies, music, or attend virtual programs, visit the Oshawa Public Libraries website at www.oshawalibrary.on.ca.

