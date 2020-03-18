Oshawa Power suspends electricity disconnections

Oshawa Power (OPUC) will be suspending all electricity disconnections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As part of our commitment to our customers, we are… suspending all electricity disconnections until further notice so no customer experiencing any hardship has to worry about potential disconnection,” reads a statement on the organization’s website.

According to the statement, OPUC is offering financial assistance and payment flexibility to people who may be experiencing hardship, or have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

To discuss payment options, such as bill payment extensions or financial assistance, call their customer service line at 905-723-4623 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“We recognize that this is a difficult time for everyone and we want our customers to know that we’re here to support them,” reads the statement. “We want to provide our customers peace of mind so they can concentrate on what matters most — keeping their loved ones safe.”

